July 28, 2023 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) was recently presented with a check for $30,000 to help support the Veterans’ Tiny House Community - Cove at Dundee. The donation was presented on-site to CSAH Executive Director Jennifer Dulong by GVFW officers Dean A Rakoskie (Air Force), and Curtis Talley (Navy) at an event held right before the July 4 holiday with several other members of GVFW, supporters, and community members.

According to CSAH Executive Director Jennifer Dulong, it is thanks to generous donors like Georgia VFW that community residents’ dignity, privacy, and personhood are restored.

