July 28, 2023 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) was recently presented with a check for $30,000 to help support the Veterans’ Tiny House Community - Cove at Dundee. The donation was presented on-site to CSAH Executive Director Jennifer Dulong by GVFW officers Dean A Rakoskie (Air Force), and Curtis Talley (Navy) at an event held right before the July 4 holiday with several other members of GVFW, supporters, and community members.
According to CSAH Executive Director Jennifer Dulong, it is thanks to generous donors like Georgia VFW that community residents’ dignity, privacy, and personhood are restored.
“Many of our community members experience increased positive health and mental health outcomes," said Dulong. "Our residents actively participate in their own recovery and enroll in advanced education opportunities and employment services. Community members are often able to increase financial resources and benefits owed allowing for greater financial stability and independence.”
The Tiny House Community relies on financial investment and donor support from the community to make efforts like the Veterans’ Tiny House Community - Cove at Dundee possible. The Georgia VFW donation and others like it help contribute significantly to the organization’s expansion of the entire Tiny House Community. More importantly, these intentional housing investments aided in our community’s efforts to reduce Veteran homelessness in Chatham/ Savannah by more than 70% since 2019.
“Our residents are good neighbors cultivating a sense of community, pride, and ownership. None of this is possible without critical financial investment and donor support,” said DuLong.
With construction well underway, the inventory of tiny homes at Cove at Dundee was raised from an initial 23 homes to 46 homes and will be completed by the end of September 2023.
Individuals and organizations interested in donating to the Tiny House Project or CSAH can visit homelessauthority.org/support. There, supporters can choose to contribute to the agency or donate directly to a specific campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.