HealthSavannahLarkAward.jpg

Healthy Savannah board and staff members are joined by REACH grant supporters to receive the CDC’s REACH Lark Galloway-Gilliam Award for advancing health equity. Front row (L-R): Keon Green, Mati Chikawa, Elsie Smalls, Rhonda Barlow, Lillian Grant-Baptiste, Paula Kreissler and Johnathan Winbush. Back row (L-R): Nick Deffley, Nichele Hoskins, Armand Turner, Ashley Rainge, Virginia Dick, Marvin Lloyd, Melanie Willoughby, Tom Bullock and Larson Ashford.

July 28, 2022 - Healthy Savannah has announced that it has received the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2022 REACH Lark Galloway-Gilliam Award for Advancing Health Equity Challenge. The award recognizes extraordinary individuals and entities whose work has contributed to advancing health equity. Thamara Labrousse from Live Healthy Miami Gardens (Florida) was the individual award recipient.

“Health equity is at the center of the work we do at CDC, and we remain committed to achieving optimal health for all people,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “We are delighted to recognize Ms. Labrousse from Live Healthy Miami Gardens as well as Healthy Savannah for their work to improve the health and well-being of people in communities where they live, learn, work, and play.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.