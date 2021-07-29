July 29, 2021 - Savannah Music Festival (SMF), a leading nonprofit performing arts organization, announced Vicki McElreath as the new Board Chair for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. McElreath has served on the SMF board of directors since 2017, most recently as Treasurer, and will lead the organization’s board through the 33rd season.
In addition, Thomas V. Reilly will serve as the Finance Committee Chair/Treasurer, and Ted Kleisner will serve as the Nominating Committee Chair. SMF also welcomes three new members to the board, including Monty Jones, Jr., Cyreia Sandlin and Rhegan White-Clemm.
Vicki McElreath relocated to Savannah in 2006 and has served on the SMF board for six years, most of those years as Treasurer. Her professional background included 30 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, the international accounting firm, where she was the managing partner of the five offices comprising the Carolinas practice. Her client responsibilities focused on major financial institutions. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, McElreath has served in board leadership roles at numerous for-profit and nonprofit organizations, most recently Chairman of The Landings Club.
Monty Jones, Jr. arrived in Savannah with Oak View Group Facilities in 2019 to manage the Savannah Civic Center while assisting in the design of the new Savannah Arena. He brings more than 20 years of venue management experience to his current role as General Manager. In recent years, Jones received Venues Today’s Generation Next Award for Top 5 Industry Leaders under 35, was named the 2017 North Carolina State University Alumnus of the Year for the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and was recognized as a SportsEvent Magazine Readers’ Choice for Park and Recreation Leader to Watch. Jones earned a B.S. in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management with a concentration in Sports Management from North Carolina State University.
Cyreia Sandlin is the co-anchor of THE News at Daybreak on WTOC, and also co-hosts Morning Break with Tim Guidera and Kyle Jordan. She came to Savannah as an anchor and reporter in 2011 after graduating from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a bachelor’s degree in Radio-TV-Journalism. Off the anchor desk, Sandlin enjoys dedicating her time to numerous charitable causes in Savannah. She is passionate about the arts, and serves as the president of Telfair Museums’ William Jay Society. She has also served on the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors and the Junior League of Savannah. In 2017, Sandlin was a Susan G. Komen of the Coastal Empire Big Wig, exceeding the competition's annual fundraising goal.
Rhegan White-Clemm has 35 years of professional and volunteer experience in networking and fundraising, and is the Immediate Past Chair of the Savannah Philharmonic. In that role, she helped lead the organization through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and sought out and hired the current Artistic Director Keitaro Harada. White-Clemm has chaired numerous successful fundraising events for Savannah nonprofit organizations including the Savannah Philharmonic and the St. Joseph’s/Leukemia Lymphoma Society and currently serves on the board of Horizons Savannah. Her professional experience includes being the owner/operator of a company providing boutique adventure travel experiences in British Columbia, along with extensive ownership, sales, trainer and rider experience in the equestrian world.
For a complete listing of the SMF Board of Directors, visit http://www.savannahmusicfestival.org/about-smf/smf-people/.
