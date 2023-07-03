July 3, 2023 - DONATOS Savannah, a locally owned pizza company located at 5405 Waters Avenue, recently announced the opening of their second location on Whitemarsh Island. A ribbon cutting to commemorate their opening was held Wednesday, June 28 at their new location at 111 Jazie Drive, Savannah 31410.

“A part of our local vision was to open a location on the islands," said DONATOS Co-Owner Adam Kurena. "With a large family community consisting of locals and traveling tourists, our second location will serve all of Whitemarsh and Wilmington Islands along with Thunderbolt GA. We look forward to building a strong community relationship with the island's residents, businesses and nonprofits.”

