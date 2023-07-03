July 3, 2023 - DONATOS Savannah, a locally owned pizza company located at 5405 Waters Avenue, recently announced the opening of their second location on Whitemarsh Island. A ribbon cutting to commemorate their opening was held Wednesday, June 28 at their new location at 111 Jazie Drive, Savannah 31410.
“A part of our local vision was to open a location on the islands," said DONATOS Co-Owner Adam Kurena. "With a large family community consisting of locals and traveling tourists, our second location will serve all of Whitemarsh and Wilmington Islands along with Thunderbolt GA. We look forward to building a strong community relationship with the island's residents, businesses and nonprofits.”
Part of Donatos Mission and Promise is to be a good neighbor. In fact, Donatos comes from the Latin word for “to give a good thing.” That means giving back to the local community through a well-planned, strategic, focused initiative and being a strong support for the community.
“Working with the island's community and our local partners with the same vision helps create a stronger, supportive community,” added Kurena.
The grand opening celebration had a special appearance from Savannah Ghost Pirates mascot Davy signing autographs and a 10 percent discount for anyone who attended in Ghost Pirates attire. Also in attendance were community partners and supporters from Veteran Carriers, Blessings in a Bookbag, Agenda Latina, Habitat for Humanity, Vernon Donovan State Farm, MGreen Productions, The Dive Savannah, Yancey Brothers, Post 500 Commander James Putney, Chatham County Police Department, LeAndrea Mikell and Mia Mance.
