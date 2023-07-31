July 31, 2023 - On Tuesday, July 18, TC Federal Bank celebrated the grand opening of its first full-service retail branch in Savannah. Located at 7150 Hodgson Memorial Drive, their team of community bankers now offers a wide range of personal, business, and mortgage banking services to Savannah and surrounding communities. With six years of serving the coastal empire through loan production and other financial services, the expansion of the first full-service branch speaks to TC Federal Bank's continued commitment to the Savannah market.
The TC Federal Bank Savannah team welcomed more than 200 customers and Savannah residents to the event on Tuesday. The evening kicked off with a ribbon cutting held by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and attendees had the opportunity to tour the branch and meet the TC Federal Bank team. During the event, TC Federal Bank made the announcement of a $2,000 gift to Make-A-Wish Georgia with a check presentation. “We are so grateful for the generous support of TC Federal Bank as we provide hope and joy for wish kids and their families”, said Meghan Lowe, Southeast Development Director for Make-A-Wish Georgia. “Their generosity will help us tremendously in our mission to grant the wish of every child fighting a critical illness.”
