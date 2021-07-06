July 6, 2021 - At 5 a.m. this morning the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Chatham County and the surrounding areas. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall in western Florida and then track northeast to Coastal Georgia.
Chatham County will likely see worsening conditions Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Potential impacts include 3-5 inches of rainfall, gusty winds, rip currents, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
All residents of Chatham County are strongly encouraged to prepare for any impacts to our area.
- Monitor local authorities for advice and protective actions.
- Prepare or inspect your emergency supply kit, and do not forget your pet’s kit too.
- Document important belongings and consider taking pictures or video of your home.
- Inspect your property for loose, lightweight items that could become airborne.
Visit chathamemergency.org for more information or to sign up for CEMA alerts.
