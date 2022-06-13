June 13, 2022 - The City of Savannah recognizes June as LGBTQ+ Pride month. To observe this holiday, the LGBTQ+ Progress flag is being displayed inside City Hall’s rotunda to celebrate and honor our LGBTQ+ community.
Additionally, PROUD Savannah Taskforce members appeared before city council, to be recognized for their dedication to ensuring the LGBTQ+ community can work and live in a welcoming and safe environment.
“Many people don’t understand the history of Pride, nor are they aware that Pride month has been an officially recognized observance in the United States since 2000. Every June, Pride Month is an opportunity for LGBTQ+ people and our allies to remember our struggles for equality, honor the lives that were lost due to violence and or self-harm, as well as a visual reminder of our expressed hope for a safer and more equitable tomorrow,” said Candace Hardnett, PROUD Taskforce Chair.
The PROUD Savannah Taskforce envisions the City of Savannah as leading the way in addressing its LGBTQ+ community’s diverse needs.
Dusty Church, the co-chair of First City Pride Center, stated, “The progress we’ve made in recent years has been possible because of the great relationship our community shares with the City of Savannah. The effort by officials to engage directly with community leaders is actively improving the lives of queer Savannahians.”
Pride Month was inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Riots and aims to achieve equality and just opportunities for LGBTQ+ citizens. President Bill Clinton declared June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month in 2000. President Barack Obama expanded that notion in 2011 to include Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month.
“I am proud of the work that this taskforce is doing to ensure Savannah will be an equitable, inclusive community for all,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II.
