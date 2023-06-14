June 14, 2023 - West Construction Company recently received a First Place Build Georgia Award from the esteemed Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) naming the Mingledorff Hall project at Savannah Country Day School the Best Project in the State of Georgia for projects its size.
“We are grateful for the recognition by our peers to receive this Build Georgia Award. It was a privilege to work on such a collaborative, historical project in our community. Most importantly, it’s a great recognition of the hard work by 40 companies, hundreds of tradespeople, and 60,000 hours of labor,” +said Matt West, President of West Construction Company. "Thank you to the leadership of Savanah Country Day School, the incredible design team of Hussey Gay Bell and ARC, and all of the trade contractors who worked to help deliver the project ahead of schedule and under budget.”
AGC Georgia is the leading statewide trade association representing the commercial construction industry in Georgia. The prestigious AGC Build Georgia Awards are recognized as the highest achievement in construction in our State, and the winners are decided by our peers across the State between hundreds of submissions. The selection panel includes industry professionals, and hundreds of projects are submitted annually.
“This new state-of-the-art building transforms our campus and provides our students with the learning experiences needed to thrive in the future,” said Head of School Kef Wilson. “We are thrilled with the building’s beautiful, engaging, and adaptable design, and appreciate how it complements the surrounding buildings and our campus context.”
Nestled into a 65-acre, 16-building campus, the new 32,000sf Mingledorff Hall houses all Upper School STEM classes. West Construction Company completed the project ahead of schedule and in time for the students to start the 2022-2023 school year. It boasts 32,000 square feet providing 5 science labs, an energy learning lab, a maker space, math classrooms, an expansive library, a learning stair, numerous conference rooms, common areas for the students, a second-story outdoor gathering space that overlooks the campus quad. Designed by Hussey Gay Bell and ARC, this blend of contemporary architecture combined with the traditional campus aesthetic will serve the school and its students for generations to come.
