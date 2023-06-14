West Construction Receives Build Georgia Award for Savannah Country Day Project.jpg

June 14, 2023 - West Construction Company recently received a First Place Build Georgia Award from the esteemed Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) naming the Mingledorff Hall project at Savannah Country Day School the Best Project in the State of Georgia for projects its size. 

“We are grateful for the recognition by our peers to receive this Build Georgia Award.  It was a privilege to work on such a collaborative, historical project in our community. Most importantly, it’s a great recognition of the hard work by 40 companies, hundreds of tradespeople, and 60,000 hours of labor,” +said Matt West, President of West Construction Company. "Thank you to the leadership of Savanah Country Day School, the incredible design team of Hussey Gay Bell and ARC, and all of the trade contractors who worked to help deliver the project ahead of schedule and under budget.”

