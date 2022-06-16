June 16, 2022 - Savannah Philharmonic recently announced the return of Phil the Park, which will take place on Oct. 8, 2022, with support from Colonial Group. This free, outdoor, family-friendly concert starts at 4 p.m. at Forsyth Park, 2 W. Gaston St. in Savannah.
The concert will feature the Savannah Philharmonic orchestra and chorus with conductor Keitaro Harada. The event also includes music from local army bands; legendary Clarksdale blues artists; American Traditions Vocal Competition winners, and much more.
Patrons are invited to set up lawn chairs and blankets and bring picnic baskets or grab a bite from a variety of local food trucks. We are happy to announce that the traditional Picnic Setup Competition is back.
“We are thrilled to have Colonial Group as the title sponsor this year as we return to Forsyth Park for Phil the Park, Savannah’s favorite outdoor concert," said Executive Director Amy Williams. “This concert truly is Something for Everyone as we continue to connect the entire community together.”
“We value opportunities to strengthen the communities we serve by making a positive difference in the lives of the people who live within them,” said Christian Demere, CEO of Savannah-based Colonial Group. “This event lets us bring all of Savannah together to celebrate our love of this community with an evening of music and fellowship. I hope everyone will join us for Savannah’s largest outdoor concert of the season.”
To learn more visit www.savannahphilharmonic.org, call 912-232-6002, or email info@savannahphilharmonic.org.
