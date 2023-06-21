June 21, 2023 - At its 168th annual meeting last month, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia presented honors to community leaders and volunteers who went above and beyond to support the Y mission in 2022. These honorees included a special presentation of the Robert H. Demere, Sr. Volunteer of the Year Award to Al Pace, who has served on the metro office’s board of directors since 1975 and retires this year. The Y also presented Community Builder Awards to volunteers across the association including Ervenia Bowers of the metro office’s outreach programs, Mark Reed of the Tybee Island YMCA and Rec Department, Dillon Wall of the Richmond Hill YMCA, and Tyler Pope of the Golden Isles YMCA.­ 

The Robert H. Demere, Sr. Volunteer of the Year Award
Robert “Bobby” Demere, Sr. was a steadfast supporter of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia whose dedication, volunteer service and philanthropic support of the Y mission are deeply woven into the fabric of our local history. In 2005, the Robert H. Demere, Sr. Volunteer of the Year Award was dedicated to honor his legacy and is the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s highest award for volunteer service. Al Pace has given nearly 50 years of his time and dedication to the Y by leading its board of directors through leadership changes, economic downturns and the process of opening almost all of the Coastal Georgia YMCAs across its seven-county footprint. Pace is a steadfast champion for youth and families and his notable legacy of service has made an incredible mark on the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. 

