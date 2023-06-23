Seapoint.png

June 23, 2023 - The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) recently presented the 2023 National Honor Award for engineering excellence to Terracon Consultants for the landmark environmental remediation project at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex, an innovative multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site in Savannah, Ga. with a strong focus on sustainability. 

The ACEC National Honor Award recognizes the environmental clean-up of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee industrial site on Savannah’s eastside, which is the largest environmental remediation project by area since the inception of the Georgia Brownfields Program. The $38 million privately funded project spanned 755 acres and included 84 distinct work elements. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.