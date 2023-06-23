June 23, 2023 - The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) recently presented the 2023 National Honor Award for engineering excellence to Terracon Consultants for the landmark environmental remediation project at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex, an innovative multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site in Savannah, Ga. with a strong focus on sustainability.
The ACEC National Honor Award recognizes the environmental clean-up of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee industrial site on Savannah’s eastside, which is the largest environmental remediation project by area since the inception of the Georgia Brownfields Program. The $38 million privately funded project spanned 755 acres and included 84 distinct work elements.
“It was a true honor and privilege to complete this Brownfield remediation project at SeaPoint Complex,” said Terracon Consultants Senior Principal Bill Anderson, who accepted the award at the ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards Gala on June 13 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. “Working with outstanding owners and collaborating with Georgia state regulators and local Savannah professionals to accomplish this challenging project was an outstanding experience. Restoring this property at SeaPoint Complex to a highly productive development is a great win for our community for years to come.”
With more than 600 upland acres of land for development, a mile of deepwater access directly on the main shipping channel, plus existing rail, utilities and office buildings in a Federal Opportunity Zone, SeaPoint Complex has attracted significant interest from national and international companies interested in expanding to coastal Georgia. SeaPoint Complex is a joint venture between Dulany Industries, Inc. and NantWorks.
“The remediated SeaPoint Complex serves as a clean, green foundation for a new generation of sustainable industrial terminal growth on the U.S. East Coast,” said Reed Dulany, President and CEO of Dulany Industries, Inc. “Bill Anderson and the entire Terracon team deserve this national recognition for their innovation, determination and excellence throughout the clean-up initiative. Every new job brought to the SeaPoint Complex site will have been made possible by their team and the countless others who made this important environmental remediation project a reality.”
The SeaPoint industrial site on Savannah’s eastside was originally developed in the 1950s by American Cyanamid to produce titanium dioxide and was subsequently owned by Kemira, Kerr-McGee and Tronox over the years. In 2009, Tronox filed for bankruptcy and shut down nearly all former operations at the site, resulting in significant high-wage job and tax base losses for Chatham County. As part of the bankruptcy settlement, site ownership was transferred to Greenfield Environmental Trust Group, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and state and federal governments serving as beneficiaries of the trust. In 2013, Dulany Industries, Inc. was selected to purchase the site and to undertake environmental clean-up efforts designed to return the site to productive use, utilizing the site’s one mile of deepwater access directly on the Savannah river.
In 2017, a six-year Corrective Action Plan (CAP) was completed jointly by the U.S. EPA, Georgia EPD, the Greenfield Environmental Trust and Dulany Industries Inc., and was approved by the Georgia EPD in consultation with the EPA. Later that year, Dulany Industries, Inc. finalized the purchase of the 1,600-acre site, which was renamed SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex, and deeded 728 acres of land to the State of Georgia for marshland protection and as an additional buffer for Old Fort Jackson.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler visited SeaPoint in 2020 and celebrated the site as a national model for environmental remediation. Georgia Governor’s Nathan Deal and Brian Kemp, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Georgia Representative Buddy Carter, and the U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm have visited SeaPoint in recent years to learn about this innovative project and to support its sustainable vision.
The SeaPoint Complex remediation project has previously received the 2022 Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Environmental Excellence Award, 2023 Georgia American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Environmental State Award and 2023 Georgia American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) People’s Choice Award.
According to a University of Georgia study, SeaPoint will create 1,700+ new high-wage jobs in a federal Opportunity Zone in Savannah, Ga., and generate an estimated annual economic impact of nearly $1 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.