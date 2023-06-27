Danietté A. Thomas (L) & Jen Bonnett (R).jpeg

Danietté A. Thomas (L) & Jen Bonnett (R).

June 27, 2023 - The Creative Coast’s FastPitch competition returned in its ninth year at Service Brewing in Savannah on May 24 for an afternoon of startup pitches, prize money, and networking opportunities. Three out of the nine area businesses that participated won cash from a $10k prize pool provided by the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Each startup was given five minutes to pitch their business to a panel of judges using a slide deck.  After all of the pitches were complete, the judges deliberated and voted on the top three pitches based on the viability of the concept, how fundable the idea was, and how well the founders presented it.

