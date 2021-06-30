June 30, 2021 - Savannah Jazz, in partnership with the City of Savannah and WSAV, has announced that the 40th Annual Savannah Jazz Festival will take place Sept. 23-26.
“We are beyond grateful that the City and WSAV will continue their lead partnerships to deliver the 40th Savannah Jazz Festival, poised to reach our biggest audience ever,” says Paula Fogarty, Interim Executive Director. Last year’s festival was live streamed from Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum reaching 175,000 people around the world.
Fogarty explains, “Mayor Johnson will announce later this summer if we can gather again in Forsyth Park. His leadership has kept Savannah safe for residents, businesses, and tourists during the height of the pandemic, but things look hopeful as many music concerts in arenas and stadiums are planned for Summer 2021.”
Alternatively, Savannah Jazz is prepared to relocate the festival to Savannah Station according to City guidelines. In either case, Savannah Jazz Festival will live stream through its partnership with WSAV to reach the largest audience in the festival’s history.
The mission of Savannah Jazz is to deliver world-class music -- for free -- to a large and diverse listening audience. Fifteen performances plus a movie will fill the 2021 program, in addition to Master Classes delivered digitally to area school classrooms.
This year’s headliners include Grammy-award-winning, Charleston, SC-based, Ranky Tanky accompanied by Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame member, Quentin Baxter, on drums. Their timeless music is born of the Gullah culture of our region’s Sea Islands. Their eponymously titled debut album soared to #1 on the Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Jazz Charts.
Regional performers include bluesman Eric Culberson, Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, Georgia Southern’s Jazz Ensemble, and Savannah State’s Gospel Choir, among others.
For more information, visit www.savannahjazz.org.
