June 5, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire announced last month an impressive total of more than $10.3 million in and through the organization to support the community in Fiscal Year 2022-2023. This figure was at the heart of their celebratory Annual Meeting and reflects an 8% increase in workplace and individual giving over last year. 

The breakdown reveals strong support from the public and private sectors. Coordinated Government Programs accounted for nearly $1 million. Sustaining Support from diverse sources such as the Herschel V. Jenkins Trust, and administrative income amounted to an additional $1.8 million dollars.

