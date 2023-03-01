March 1, 2023 - Hundreds of United Way volunteers spread out across 950 classrooms in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 for Read United Day. On this day, volunteers read and gave books to more than 19,000 Pre-K through 2nd grade students at 60 schools across the four-county region. 

Read United Day is part of Read United, which is a year-round series of programs to improve early language and literacy for all children in United Way’s service area including Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties. 

