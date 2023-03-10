March 10, 2023 - As part of a commitment to eliminate food insecurity, Perdue Farms has delivered a $50,000 grant to support America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and its “Feeding the Future” capital campaign to build a new facility in Savannah, Ga.

 The grant, funded by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, and the delivery of 16,491 pounds of protein — the equivalent of more than 8,300 meals — are part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities. A group of Perdue associates were also on hand to help prepare meals for the Kids Cafe program, which provides approximately 4,200 hot evening meals, tutoring, and supervision for children who might otherwise go without dinner.

