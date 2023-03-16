March 16, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Women Who Rule event, held at the Savannah Convention Center, raised critical support for transportation needs across four Coastal Empire counties. Presented by Step One Automotive Group, the event honored longtime banking executive, community leader, and United Way donor and volunteer Kay Ford as the 2023 United Way “Woman of the Year.”

The annual luncheon, chaired this year by Cecilia Tran Arango of Thomas & Hutton, was held March 14 with a sold-out crowd of 800 in attendance. During the event, guests also enjoyed a panel discussion with Citi Trends Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Compliance Officer Ivy D. Council, clinical social worker and Chair of the Bryan County Board of Education Amy Perkins-Murphy, and Savannah Joint Development Authority Director of Workforce Maria Whitfield led by Cecilia Tran Arango. 

