March 21, 2022 - ExperCARE Health opened its doors earlier this month to deliver award-winning, on-demand healthcare to the Pooler community.
Located at 2201 Pooler Parkway, in the new development across from Savannah Quarters and next to the new Costco, the brand new, state of the art facility will be open 7 days a week, with extended hours.
“Our experienced, compassionate healthcare providers are excited to introduce the Pooler community to the signature ExperCARE Difference, healthcare the way it should be,” said Founder and CEO Catherine Grant. “When you’re sick or injured, you want to be seen right away in a clean and convenient location by a highly-qualified provider who accepts your insurance. Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality, personalized medical care and we are thrilled to be adding a location here in Pooler.”
Since opening its first location in 2009, ExperCARE is grateful to continue growing and providing access to top-quality, customer-focused healthcare that is convenient, consistent, and efficient.
ExperCARE has three other award-winning locations including Richmond Hill, Mall Boulevard and Downtown Savannah.
ExperCARE offers access to on-demand healthcare for all ages with a commitment to delivering an extraordinary customer experience. ExperCARE specializes in urgent care, routine care, and occupational medicine, such as employment physicals and drug and alcohol screenings; and offers a full-range of urgent care services, including sick visits, procedures, labs, testing, digital x-rays, splinting and MORE. An experienced provider and team are always available on site and a board-certified radiologist is always on call. The center is in network with all major insurance providers and offers affordable cash rates.
For more information, visit www.expercarehealth.com.
