ENMARKET RAISES $250,000 FOR CHARITY.jpg

Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah Georgia. Charity outing presented by Enmarket. Photographs by Tim Zielenbach

 Tim Zielenbach

March 28, 2023 - The Enmarket Charity Classic returned on March 23, raising $250,000 to be split evenly between the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and Make-A-Wish Georgia.

This was the fourth presentation of the annual Enmarket Charity Classic, which is part of the company’s sponsorship of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. More than 280 golfers took part in the charity tournament this year. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.