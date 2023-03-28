cpr-marchlocalhero1.jpeg

March 28, 2023 - Step One Automotive Group announced Coastal Pet Rescue as their March Local Hero and gifted them a $1000 check along with $500 from raffle tickets sold at the We Jeep Together event on Saturday, March 25 at Step One Auto South Savannah North located at 1011 Chatham Center Drive, Savannah GA.

“Since April 2020, Step One Grab and Go Meals for Local Heroes was dedicated to bringing our community together, showing appreciation and supporting local businesses. Together with Savannah Food Truck force we served 3,300 delicious meals to first responders, military, veterans, and medical workers and honored fourteen incredible individuals and organizations,” stated STEP ONE Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. “From veterans, police officers, EMS, medical workers, SWAT team members, single moms, cancer survivors, social workers, and volunteers, we put a spotlight on the dedicated givers in our community.”

