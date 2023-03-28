March 28, 2023 - Step One Automotive Group announced Coastal Pet Rescue as their March Local Hero and gifted them a $1000 check along with $500 from raffle tickets sold at the We Jeep Together event on Saturday, March 25 at Step One Auto South Savannah North located at 1011 Chatham Center Drive, Savannah GA.
“Since April 2020, Step One Grab and Go Meals for Local Heroes was dedicated to bringing our community together, showing appreciation and supporting local businesses. Together with Savannah Food Truck force we served 3,300 delicious meals to first responders, military, veterans, and medical workers and honored fourteen incredible individuals and organizations,” stated STEP ONE Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. “From veterans, police officers, EMS, medical workers, SWAT team members, single moms, cancer survivors, social workers, and volunteers, we put a spotlight on the dedicated givers in our community.”
“Step One Team is sharing the story, volunteering and bringing awareness to incredible people, organizations that are making an impact every day. Every month, we feature, interview and volunteer at different non-profit groups and are proud to announce that Coastal Pet Rescue is our 17th Local Hero,” adds Ciric. “Lisa and her CPR teams are dedicated to saving as many animals as they can and finding them good homes. Providing love and support along with a stringent background check, Lisa is celebrating her 20th anniversary and it is an honor to acknowledge this fierce savior of animals.”
Coastal Pet Rescue founder Lisa Scarbrough said, “CPR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Savannah and surrounding areas. Founded in February 2003, Coastal Pet Rescue changes the lives of homeless pets in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham Counties through its foster home program and small capacity shelter, Camp Pawsawhile Retreat. Today’s gift from Step One Auto will help us continue our mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.