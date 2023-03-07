March 7, 2023 - AD Specialty, a branding company for promotional products and apparel, is celebrating thirty-five years of serving both its community and agencies nationwide. AD Specialty has helped build the brand of thousands of clients by delivering professional and exciting promotional products and marketing expertise, unique to meeting each client’s needs. AD Specialty always strives to create Products with Purpose and provides clients with products that are used in everyday life.
After thirty-five years of service to the community, AD Specialty’s product offerings have grown from seventy-thousand items to over a million advertising products. Their promotional products are designed to meet client’s existing and new promotional advertising and safety needs. AD Specialty provides targeted, long-exposure product plans to help clients successfully gain ROI (Return on Investment) and sustainability.
AD Specialty was founded in 1988 by Diana Morrison, the current president of the company. Morrison started AD Specialty through humble beginnings: out of the trunk of her car. What started as a micro business soon bloomed into a company of great talent, a state-of-the-art facility, and a cutting-edge showroom. Knowing what it was like to start from the bottom, Morrison and her team work with clients looking for targeted advertising that amplifies visibility, regardless of company size or budget. Morrison's mission focus approach, years of industry wisdom, and talented team assist in supporting clients in articulating that mission effectively and in an impactful manner.
“I’m very grateful for our client base, their loyalty, and their trust in us,” said Morrison. “No company can ever be successful without amazing team members, and I have been fortunate in the last thirty-five years to have some of the best.”
For more information about AD Specialty, promotional products, and consultation information, visit adspecialtyservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.