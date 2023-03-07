AdSpecialtyServices-grouppic.jpeg

March 7, 2023 - AD Specialty, a branding company for promotional products and apparel, is celebrating thirty-five years of serving both its community and agencies nationwide. AD Specialty has helped build the brand of thousands of clients by delivering professional and exciting promotional products and marketing expertise, unique to meeting each client’s needs. AD Specialty always strives to create Products with Purpose and provides clients with products that are used in everyday life.

After thirty-five years of service to the community, AD Specialty’s product offerings have grown from seventy-thousand items to over a million advertising products. Their promotional products are designed to meet client’s existing and new promotional advertising and safety needs. AD Specialty provides targeted, long-exposure product plans to help clients successfully gain ROI (Return on Investment) and sustainability.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.