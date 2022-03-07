March 7, 2022 - What started as a simple way to get out of the house at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is gearing up for a big milestone.
Healthy Walk, a grass-roots initiative to explore Savannah area trails and walkways, will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Tuesday, March 22. Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are inviting the public to join them at 7:30 a.m. for a walk on the Truman Linear Park Trail.
As administrators of the five-year, $3.4 million grant called Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH), the organizations are using the funds to foster sustainable health equity among Black residents in low-wealth neighborhoods by increasing the availability of high-quality nutrition; promoting physical activity through creating greater access to safe places to walk, run, bike and play; and encouraging stronger connections between people and the healthcare providers who serve them.
“Throughout the pandemic, these weekly hikes have taken walkers all around Chatham County while providing an opportunity to remain active,” said Paula Kreissler, executive director of Healthy Savannah. “While we explore them we often take a moment to talk about the story behind the trail or relevant historical events.”
Like every other Tuesday morning, rain or shine, for the past two years, Kreissler and Armand Turner, physical activity manager at YMCA of Coastal Georgia, will lead the anniversary walk. The two-mile trek will start out at the Scarborough Sports Complex at Skidaway Road at Bonabella and wind through the Bacon Park area on the Truman Linear Park Trail before returning to the start location. The trail is level and accessible, with wide, paved walkways and highly visible pedestrian crosswalks.
“The Truman Linear Trail is part of the larger Tide to Town urban trail system which will eventually connect over 800 acres of park and recreation space, 18 neighborhoods, and two major economic centers, providing needed connectivity for area residents and eco-tourism options for visitors,” said Turner. “Three miles of this first phase is now open and being actively utilized. When complete, the Truman Linear Trail will extend from Lake Mayor to Daffin Park and create approximately seven miles of continuous off and on-road bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.”
In conjunction with the REACH grant funding they administer, Healthy Savannah and the “Y” are also participating in the national initiative, Active People, Healthy Nation, to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027. According to data from the CDC, only 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 5 high school students fully meet physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.
“Paula and I hope everyone will make the healthy choice the easy choice by getting out and experiencing our local trails that provide our community with activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations,” said Turner. “You can join our weekly Healthy Walk every Tuesday or follow us through the live stream of the walk on the Healthy Savannah Facebook page. You can even explore the routes on your own, using the Healthy Walks map.”
Healthy Savannah has posted a map of area trails at healthysavannah.org/healthy-walks-2021/ Walkers are encouraged to share their experiences by tagging photos and videos with #HealthyWalks and #ActivePeople. Healthy Savannah also streams its live walks at https://www.facebook.com/healthysav
Facebook videos of recent walks include:
To join the anniversary community walk on March 22, please meet up in the parking area at Scarborough Sports Complex, Skidaway at Bona Bella Ave, Savannah, GA 31406, and remember to bring a mask. The walk will start at 7:30 a.m. and last about an hour. For more information on upcoming Healthy Walks, visit the Healthy Savannah Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/healthysav.
