March 9, 2023 - Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is asking residents of the Coastal Empire to wear two different socks on World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness of people with different abilities. 

World Down Syndrome Day will be observed Tuesday, March 21, 2023. When it was recognized by the United Nations in 2012, the 21st day of the third month of the year was chosen to reflect the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

