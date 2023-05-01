May 1, 2023 - We've made it 25 years!
I wanted to share with you all that today begins our 26th year of publishing the Savannah Business Journal, here in Savannah.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
May 1, 2023 - We've made it 25 years!
I wanted to share with you all that today begins our 26th year of publishing the Savannah Business Journal, here in Savannah.
25 years completed -- and still going strong. I remember that first day, May 1, 1998, when we launched like it was yesterday. Very few knew what we were up to, and our mailing of the first issue came as a surprise to many.
Both Dick Estus and Dick Knowlton, who effectively were the leaders of economic development in our City, called that first day to say, "Who ARE you?"... and "How can we help?"
They were excited to see a quality business journal published in Savannah. Within six months we had bought out our competition as well.
The Savannah Morning News was not pleased, as we heard from multiple sources, and tried several efforts to discourage us over the first few years. But here we are: still locally owned, and still a woman-owned company!
I will forever be indebted to Betty Darby, Ted Carter, Vaughnette Goode, Tim Rutherford, and Caila Brown, the editors who have worked for me over the years and made us and our brand what it is today. And to Phillip Schweier who was the backbone of production and design for many of our years in print.
And, I will always remember the kindness of Ray Gaster nominating me for the Board of Directors of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce. I was one of the few women on the board at that time, and it was a pleasure serving during his term as Chairman.
To the over 10,000 readers who receive our free, daily newsletter seven days a week -- and our very loyal paid subscribers -- we'll keep working to deliver the business, government and political information you count on.
We stand with both our small and large businesses who make this city, county and region unique. You are all awesome!
Thank you!
Best regards,
Lou Phelps
Owner/Publisher
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.