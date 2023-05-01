Screen Shot 2023-04-25 at 12.26.24 PM.png

May 1, 2023 - TEDxSavannah, an independently organized, half-day celebration of ideas worth spreading based on the international TED talk phenomenon, will host its highly anticipated 12th Annual TEDxSavannah event on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, located at 11935 Abercorn St.

Highlights will include thought-provoking talks by 15 local speakers as well as high-energy live performances throughout the afternoon. All ticket holders are welcome to attend a complimentary After Party at the Armstrong Center, featuring food trucks and live music, immediately following the main TEDxSavannah event.

