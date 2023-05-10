Christina Cook presents the 2023 Health Innovation Award to Molly Lieberman, executive director of Loop it up Savannah, at Healthy Savannah’s Biennial Meeting on May 2..png

Christina Cook presents the 2023 Health Innovation Award to Molly Lieberman, executive director of Loop it up Savannah, at Healthy Savannah’s Biennial Meeting on May 2.

May 10, 2023 - Healthy Savannah observed its 16th anniversary on May 2 at the Charles H. Morris Center in Savannah. The non-profit organization is known locally and nationally for championing a culture of health in Savannah and Chatham County by fostering programs and promoting environments that make the healthy choice the easy choice.

During the breakfast event, held every other year with a collaborative network of local partners, Healthy Savannah announced the winner of the 2023 Health Innovation Award to Loop it Up Savannah and celebrated the milestones that have made and are making Savannah a healthier place to live and work. 

