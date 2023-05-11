342014178_681959880603802_5406983464942520316_n.jpeg

May 11, 2023 - The 8th Annual Raising Hope, the annual fundraising gala benefiting Union Mission, will take place on Tuesday, June 6, at the Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Dr., Savannah, Ga. 31421. The event is co-sponsored by Oliver Maner LLP, one of Savannah’s most prominent law firms, and Nine Line Apparel, a veteran-owned and operated apparel company, 

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception featuring Jeremy Davis and The Equinox Jazz Trio, as well as a silent auction of domestic and international travel items provided by AmFund. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.