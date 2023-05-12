May 12, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) kicked off its celebration of Preservation Month with the annual Historic Preservation Awards on Thursday, May 4 at the Charles H. Morris Center. HSF presented awards to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County.
“We are thrilled to honor these recipients and all who dedicate themselves to preserving Savannah’s history and the historic appeal of our city,” said Sue Adler, HSF’s president and CEO. “It is our honor to bring recognition to their hard work and that of our staff and sponsors for making this evening one to remember.”
During the awards ceremony, Historic Savannah Foundation recognized these six projects:
- 5 Cedarwood Drive, Tybee Island/Fort Screven Bowling Alley & Library: Brent Watts, 5 Cedarwood LLC; Patrick Johnston, Chatham Developers; Josh Ward, AIA, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Sarah Ward, AICP Ward Architecture + Preservation;
- 315 W. 38th Street/38th Street School: Patrick Johnston, Chatham 38th Street School, LLC; Brent Watts, Chatham 38th Street School, LLC; Beau Hinton, Chatham 38th Street School, LLC; Scott Cook, AIA, LS3P Associates; Michael Garcia, LS3P Associates; Brianna Walker, Choate Construction Company; Susie Bull, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Colleen Willoughby, Ward Architecture + Preservation;
- 208 W. 40th Street/Louis S. Harford House: Christoph & Kimberly Knoess; Josh Ward, AIA, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Ken Troupe, Yestermorrow Homebuilders; Susie Bull, MHP, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Sarah Ward, Ward Architecture + Preservation;
- 27 Montgomery Street/The Darling Oyster Bar: Bobby Young, B & B Savannah, LLC; Andrew Lynch, Lynch Associates Architects; Choate Construction Company;
- 12 W. 38th Street/Brunner-Heitman-Park House: Fred Krinsky, Mayor Orange Finger, LLC; Harley Krinsky, Mayor Orange Finger, LLC; Wells Anderson, Mayor Orange Finger, LLC; Sarah Ward, AICP, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Susie Bull, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Josh Ward, AIA, Ward Architecture + Preservation; Andrew Fidler, Fidler Markus Construction; Jeremy Markus, Fidler Markus Construction; and
- 103 W. Broughton St./Rivers and Glen Trading Co.: Ralo, LLP; Rivers and Glen Trading Co.; Becky Lynch, Lynch Associates Architects, PC; Jimmy Smith, JTVS Builders, Inc.; Cody Tharpe, Tharpe Engineering.
HSF also presented the Lee and Emma Adler Award for Preservation Advocacy to Mae Bowley, executive director of Re:Purpose Savannah. The non-profit’s mission is to have a positive impact on the local and global environment by reducing the harmful effects of demolition on the health of neighborhoods and by diverting large quantities of waste from landfills, transforming it into community resources.
The award was established to honor the Adlers’ vast contributions to historic preservation in Savannah. Beginning in the 1960s, they worked in their community, with Historic Savannah Foundation, and with local government agencies to implement preservation laws and education.
“Savannah is the historic and iconic landmark that it is today in great part because of Lee and Emma’s work,” said Ryan Jarles, HSF director of preservation and historic properties. "HSF does not give this award every year. The organization bestows it only to those deserving of the title of “advocate” to honor two of the all-time greatest champions the preservation community has ever known. We know they would applaud Mae for her exemplary work in providing a climate-conscious alternative to conventional demolition of old buildings."
Preservation Award nominations were judged by an independent, all-volunteer jury whose members are selected for their expertise in the realm of architecture, preservation and design. The jury used the following general criteria:
- Quality and degree of difficulty of the nominee’s project;
- Degree to which the nominee’s project or effort is unusual or pioneering, or serves as an example that influences good preservation practices; and
- Demonstrable or measurable impact of the nominee’s project on the community.
The event – designed as a fun, celebratory evening amongst friends – included cocktails, a food truck, and plenty of networking opportunities. The organization also paid tribute to the late Jane Jacobs. Born May 4, 1916, Jacobs was an urbanist and activist who championed a community-based approach to city building. To celebrate her work in preservation and the anniversary of her birthday, a special birthday cake was served in her honor.
Previous Historic Preservation Award winners have included the Georgia Historical Society Research Center, the Persse Pharmacy and Corner Store, Clark Hall of Savannah College of Art and Design, and Starland Rehabilitation Project, among many others.
Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month is co-sponsored by local preservation groups, state historical societies, and business and civic organizations across the country. Throughout May, many events are planned nationwide to promote historic places for the purpose of instilling national and community pride, promoting heritage tourism, and showing the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.
