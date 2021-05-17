May 17, 2021 - Savannah Music Festival has announced a series of free and low-cost livestream performances by acclaimed classical, jazz and American roots artists during the festival’s much-anticipated 2021 Spring Season on May 23-30.
All performances will be livestreamed, most free of charge. Both the May 27 Rodney Crowell concert and May 28 Amythyst Kiah / Jontavious Willis concert will be subject to a $10 livestream fee, and free to SMF donors and sponsors.
“We’re delighted to offer a range of livestream options, in addition to exceptional live performances in intimate settings with safety measures in place for this Spring Season,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We invite those not attending in person to enjoy the opportunity of viewing from home.”
The following Savannah Music Festival performances will be available to livestream:
Sunday, May 23 at 7:30 pm – free livestream
Tuesday, May 25 at 6 pm – free livestream
Wednesday, May 26 at 7:30 pm – free livestream
Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 pm – free livestream
Thursday, May 27 at 8 pm – $10 livestream
Friday, May 28 at 7:30 pm – $10 livestream
Saturday, May 29 at 3 pm – free livestream
Sunday, May 30 at 3 pm – free livestream
*Livestreams will be available at the published time of the event (Eastern time). Due to licensing implications, no on-demand or rebroadcast options are available. Additional livestream information is available at savannahmusicfestival.org/live-stream
Savannah Music Festival’s return to live, in-person performances will showcase nine high-quality concerts defined by a strong commitment to safety at two historic venues: the Metal Building at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St., and Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 127 Barnard St. on Telfair Square. All live performances will be held in limited-capacity settings with masks and social distancing required.
Savannah Music Festival will host a Fall Season in October of 2021 and will return for a full festival season March 24 through April 9, 2022.
