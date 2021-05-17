May 17, 2021 - Savannah State University (SSU) Class of 2021 master’s graduate Denerick Simpson has been named an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) Competitiveness Scholar, and will represent SSU in Washington, D.C., for the White House Initiative on HBCUs for the 2020-21 academic year.
Nominated and endorsed by Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Simpson earned his Master of Business Administration degree graduating with a 4.0 grade point average. He received both of his undergraduate degrees from Savannah State, graduating at the top of his class. He was previously honored by the University System of Georgia Chancellor and the Board of Regents, Georgia House of Representatives and Senate for being one of the system’s top academic scholars during his undergraduate career.
A native of Doerun, Georgia, Simpson is a Title I middle school science teacher, children’s behavioral health technician at a local hospital, Saturday academy instructor and a former graduate assistant in SSU’s College of Business Administration. This summer, his plans include working with SSU faculty and staff on the expanding HBCU pathways for geoscience education project. Designed to improve minority access and representation in the geosciences, the project impacts middle school teacher preparation curricula and professional development activities.
Simpson’s goals include obtaining a doctorate in educational leadership and supervision and a doctor of dental medicine degree. He aims to own and operate his own dental facility dedicated to underserved communities, and a STEM academy designed for prepping underrepresented minorities for college and careers in the STEM fields. Simpson is also preparing to commission as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves and desires to teach at the university level at an HBCU as an adjunct professor one day. He co-founded the university's first ever pre-dental society, has been named a Thurgood Marshall College Fund Ambassador-Mentor for first generation college students, and is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.
Chosen for their academic achievements, campus leadership, civic engagement and entrepreneurial spirit, HBCU Competitiveness Scholars make up the next generation of leaders who will bolster educational excellence, innovation and economic competitiveness. Simpson will attend the 2021 National HBCU Week conference in September where HBCUs are acknowledged and celebrated. Throughout the year, he will attend monthly webinars, network with other scholars and participate in workshops.
Previous SSU scholars include Aaliyah Buckholts, Antonio McMillan, Jr., Sade Shofidiya, Shelton Bowens, Alicia Montgomery and Le Shawn Baynard.
Established in 1890, Savannah State University is the oldest public historically black college or university in Georgia and the oldest institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. The university’s 3,488 students select majors from 30 undergraduate and five graduate programs in four colleges — Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Sciences and Technology. Visit
