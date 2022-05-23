May 23, 2022 - Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2022 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
The 2022 honorees are:
- Dr. Joe Buck – Joe Buck has been a beacon to this community in the area of education, having worked for Armstrong State University for nearly four decades as Vice President of Student Affairs and serving as School Board President for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System for three terms.
- G.H. (Herbie) Griffin – Herbie Griffin worked for 35 years at Colonial Oil, where he mentored generations of employees and helped launch many successful careers. An avid sports fan, the 100-year-old also served as the head varsity basketball coach at St. Vincent’s Academy and still plays golf twice a week.
- Don Kole – Savannah businessman Don Kole has been an active community leader involved with the Live Oak Public Library, the Georgia Historical Society, United Way of the Coastal Empire, the King Tisdell Museum, and the Jewish Educational Alliance, just to name a few. His extensive and renowned private collection of African art is now on display at the Savannah African Art Museum.
“We had a great time celebrating our three honorees and learning how they all have worked to improve this community,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “These older adults are really the building blocks of our community, and we have so many lessons that can be gleaned from their lives well lived.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.