May 3, 2023 - Last week, The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with Operation Patriot FOB (Forward Operation Base), Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity, LowCountry Habitat for Humanity and Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless to serve local veterans and their families through a large community service day at the Coastal Discovery Museum.
Partnering with the local non-profits, more than 300 volunteers led by Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, worked on projects aimed at improving the lives of area veterans. In partnership with Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, volunteers created a nurturing sense of community at the Tiny House Project by building more than 70 custom benches, chairs, raised bed planters, and community space items for the resident's common garden area. For the veterans living in this community these new enhancements will provide an oasis to peacefully sit amongst the garden while building connections with fellow veterans.
