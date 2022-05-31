May 31, 2022 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) recently hosted its annual membership meeting. The annual meeting is a time for members and guests to recap and celebrate accomplishments from the League year, as well as present scholarships, community assistance funds grants and awards to local students, organizations and members.
The meeting began with the recognition of the 2022 Kids Who Care Scholarship recipients. Each year, JLS awards this scholarship to local seniors from the Savannah and Lowcountry area in recognition of their outstanding volunteer service to their community. The 2022 recipients of the $1,000 scholarships are:
Laurel Bixler, Richmond Hill High School
Peyton Coursey, Islands High School
Annalin Crawford, Richmond Hill High School
Joshua Johnson, Richmond Hill High School
Tyler Schell, Richmond Hill High School
The recipients of JLS’ community assistance funds grants were also announced during the meeting. These funds allow JLS to grant assistance to area nonprofits with a commitment to voluntarism. Each nonprofit organization receives $1,000. The 2022 community assistance fund recipients are:
Love One
Lowcountry Legal Volunteers
Royce Learning Center
Urban Hope
Vice presidents of each branch of JLS provided a year in review, celebrating successful fundraising events, community initiatives, communications campaigns and membership highlights.
Victoria Hall, Junior League of Savannah’s 2021–2022 Provisional Chair, presented an update on the provisional project for the League year. The 2021–2022 Provisional Class partnered with Over the Moon Diaper Bank to host a menstrual product drive. Collection bins were distributed to participating local businesses, and an Amazon wish list was almost entirely fulfilled. JLS will work with Over the Moon to assemble the period packs, which will then be distributed within the community.
Awards were also presented to standout JLS members. Winners of the 2021–2022 JLS member awards are:
Jenny Britt, Provisional Member of the Year
Caitlin Hilliard, Community Member of the Year
Meredith Halloran, In-League Member of the Year
Melissa Austin, Sustainer Member of the Year
Closing the meeting was the traditional passing of the gavel from 2021–2022 JLS President Rebecca Strawn to the 2022–2023 JLS President, Elizabeth Summerell. Summerell will officially begin her presidential duties on June 1.
“Our annual meeting was a chance to celebrate the daring leadership shown by our members in restarting our Thrift Sale, Fit Kids Fest, Touch-a-Truck event, member training and many other activities with our community partners after a yearlong pause,” said Strawn. “It was so wonderful to gather in person to also welcome our new active members and recognize our volunteers of the year for their outstanding work throughout our 96th year in Savannah and the Lowcountry.”
JLS is currently recruiting new members for the 2022–2023 League year. For more information, visit jrleaguesav.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.