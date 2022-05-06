May 6, 2022 - TEDxSavannah -- an independently organized, day-long celebration of ideas worth spreading based on the international TED talk phenomenon – recently announced the emcee and live entertainment for the 11th annual TEDxSavannah event, which will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yamacraw Performing Arts Center at Esther F. Garrison School of Visual and Performing Arts, located at 649 W. Jones St.
Accomplished local actress, singer and marketing professional Cecilia Arango will serve as the 2022 TEDxSavannah emcee. Arango is the Marketing Manager at Thomas & Hutton in Savannah, Ga. and a local performer with the Bay Street Theatre, The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble and Savannah Repertory Theatre. Passionate about service to the community, Arango serves as the current President of the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary and sits on various boards, including Leadership Southeast Georgia, Savannah Sports Council and Park Place Outreach. Arango is a graduate of Leadership Georgia, Leadership Southeast Georgia and Leadership Savannah who has been named one of Georgia Trend’s 40 Under 40 business leaders.
In addition to a roster of thought-provoking speakers who will explore the “Standard Deviation” theme, TEDxSavannah will also include live poetry and prose performances by local Deep Center Youth Artists as well as family-friendly comedy segments by Odd Lot Improv, which has been voted Best Comedy Team by Connect Savannah readers for the past four years.
Guided by a mission to share ideas worth spreading, TEDxSavannah welcomes the public to enjoy live presentations by area residents that are designed to spark deep discussion.
Tickets are currently on sale for $95, which include seating, onsite parking, breakfast, a boxed lunch, snacks and coffee. Attendees also have the option to donate a ticket to a local student.
To purchase tickets or to learn more about the 2022 TEDxSavannah event, please visit tedxsavannah.com or follow TEDxSavannah on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
