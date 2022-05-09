May 9, 2022 - Parker’s recently donated $74,000 to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) as part of the company’s Fueling the Community program. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System check presentation took place at Andrea B. Williams Elementary School in Savannah, Ga. on April 26.
Parker’s is donating approximately $275,000 to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina this spring and has given more than $1.8 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011. The program is a longstanding charitable initiative that donates a portion of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
“At Parker’s, we have a powerful commitment to the Savannah community and are incredibly proud to be headquartered in America’s most beautiful city,” said Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Parker’s. “Education is vital to the overall success of our community, so we consider this donation to be an investment in Savannah’s future leaders and a symbol of our ongoing support for the dedicated teachers in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.”
In addition to the Fueling the Community program, Parker’s demonstrates its deep engagement through the Parker’s Community Fund, which is dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives throughout the company’s corporate footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Since its creation in January 2021, the Parker’s Community Fund has partnered with Union Mission to build the Parker’s House, which, upon completion, will serve as Savannah and coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. Parker’s has also made landmark gifts to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University and the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
