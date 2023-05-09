May 9, 2023 - Last week the Savannah Police Department gathered to celebration the graduation and lateral entry recognition of officers at a ceremony at the Savannah Police Department’s Professional Development Center.
Seven officers were officially inducted into the Savannah Police Department and were ceremoniously pinned with their official SPD badge by a loved one. Two additional officers were recognized and pinned after re-entering the department through its lateral entry program.
