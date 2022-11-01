November 1, 2022 - Members of the United Way of the Coastal Empire board and staff received a check in the amount of $10,000 from Hyundai Hope during a special check presentation at the United Way office. The donation will support United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Community Fund specifically benefitting programming related to mental health and wellness.
“Hyundai Hope is committed to improving the well-being of communities, which we know starts with basic needs like health, safety, and access to food and nutrition,” said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. “We are inspired by the work that United Way of the Coastal Empire is doing to uplift the people it serves and are pleased to play a part in providing resources that will support the surrounding communities.”
