November 10, 2022 - Chatham County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch. High winds are possible through Friday, with the potential for near Tropical Storm force gusts. The risk of isolated tornadoes is strongest through this evening. Approximately 2-3 inches of rain is possible, with higher amounts along the coast. The threat for coastal flooding remains with the high tide cycles.
Nov. 10 - Chatham County remains under Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Tropical Storm Nicole has slightly increased speed and is moving WNW at 14 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph. Chatham County is no longer in the Cone of Uncertainty, but that does not mean that we will not see impacts locally. The wind field for Nicole is over 400 miles wide and rain bands are incorporated into the wind fields.
As of now, all modes of Chatham Area Transit, including Fixed-Route, Paratransit, and the Savannah Belles Ferry, are all operating as normal. To view current schedules and route maps, visit catchacat.org/current-schedules.
As of 11:25 a.m. Chatham County Police Department has re-opened Hwy. 80 at the Bull River Bridge. Travelers are urged to use caution, as the roads may need to be closed unexpectedly depending on conditions. Low lying areas remain flooded on Tybee Island, and US 80 is closed on the island until further notice. Flooded areas include Lewis Ave at 4H Center, 10th, 12th and Venetian.
Savannah and Chatham County governments remain operational, weather permitting. Some events or activities may be canceled. SCCPSS schools are operating on a regular schedule, but after school activities are canceled.
