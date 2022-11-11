November 11, 2022 - A new nonprofit organization, BuddyWatch, Inc., has been launched to provide housing for veterans in Coastal Georgia in time for Veteran’s Day. Small (800 ft2) cottages will be built on five acres of land, which has been donated by BuddyWatch, Inc.’s founder Jo Coleman-Williams, and designated as the “Polaris” community which will provide housing to homeless veterans in our region. The future site of “Polaris” is located at 862 South Coastal Hwy, Midway, GA. A ribbon cutting will take place at the site later this year.

“We are excited to announce our housing plan just in time for Veteran’s Day,” said Coleman-Williams. “Affordable housing in this region is already a problem for everyone, and it’s increasingly difficult for veterans who have come back from deployment with no home and limited resources.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.