November 11, 2021 - The Garden City Homestead Association’s community garden shared its fifth harvest with the community at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 30, 2021. The public was invited to share in a fall vegetable harvest held at the garden located at 4115 Second St. in Garden City.
“Gardening is the essence of our history; therefore it’s not surprising that community gardens are on the rise,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. “Community gardens not only provide access to fresh produce, but beautify neighborhoods, increase physical activity, strengthen communities, and enhance the quality of life.”
The Garden City Homestead Association garden is one of nine community gardens throughout Chatham County to which Center Parc Credit Union has donated approximately $22,500 in sponsorship dollars. Representatives of the non-profit financial institution will be on hand, as well, for Saturday’s program.
Williams says families who have been concerned about getting food on their tables in the past year have been reaching out to local organizations for help.
“During the pandemic, food assistance was the top service people sought using the online health and social services network HeroHelpMe.com,” said Ella Williamson, director, St. Joseph’s/Candler African-American Health Center and lead developer of the Hero database. “The top five searches were for food assistance, rent and utility assistance, coronavirus help, housing and childcare.”
In Chatham County, there are 47,000 people who live below the poverty line. According to a study by Feeding America, 79% of people served by food banks often purchase inexpensive, unhealthy foods just to make ends meet. The study also revealed the same people often say they want access to healthier foods for their diets.
“Everyone needs fruits and vegetables as part of a balanced diet including proteins, dairy and whole grains to avoid diseases like hypertension and obesity,” said Williams. “That’s one reason why Center Parc also plans to launch its own community garden this year. In addition to increasing access to fresh food, community gardens beautify neighborhoods, encourage physical activity and educate the public about nutrition.”
For more information about supporting the garden as a volunteer or through donations, visit the Garden City Homestead Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Garden-City-Homestead-Association-101228345002337.
