Enmarket.jpg

left to right: Katherine Welch, LLS campaign development manager; Hailey Grene, Enmarket district manager – Savannah area); and Dr. Lou DeGennaro, president and CEO of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

November 15, 2022 - Locally owned Enmarket marked a decade of working with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light The Night® campaign by announcing $1 million raised over a 10-year period.

In it’s latest form, Enmarket launched a company-wide initiative in September across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina by encouraging its customers to donate at check-out to benefit LLS. The 2022 campaign in September raised more than $130,000 to help in the fight against blood cancers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.