November 16, 2021 - Savannah Stopover Music Festival has announced that more than 30 bands will perform at the 2022 festival, March 11-12, which will take place on the grounds of the Georgia State Railroad Museum. Now in its eleventh year, Stopover is celebrated as one of the best curated music discovery festivals in the country.
A special preview video of the festival location can be found here. Festival producers will curate the lineup across five different stages named for their original purpose at the historic Railroad site—The Roundhouse, The Blacksmith Shop, The Machine Shop, The Planing Shed and The Paint Shop—each with a unique look and feel.
Two Day General Admission and VIP passes are on sale now at savannahstopover.com/tickets.
Festival founder Kayne Lanahan said of the 2022 event, “It’s heartening to return with such a strong lineup--one that includes some of the industry’s top rising stars, as well as returning fan favorites. This is a deep bench of talent across Rock, Americana, Punk, Blues, Indie Pop and Country that reflects our commitment to great indie music.”
2022 Festival highlights include:
Soccer Mommy will headline the festival on Saturday, March 12. The Indie rock star rose to global fame with her 2018 album Clean (Fat Possum Records), which earned her a spot on almost every Year End critic’s list, and was also New York Times music critic, Jon Caramanica’s pick for’ #1 album of the year. This is the band’s first performance in Savannah.
of Montreal will headline the festival on Friday, March 11. The acclaimed Elephant 6 Collective band, known for their artful and lively performances, self-released their latest double album, “I Feel Safe With You, Trash,” in March. The Athens, GA, band is a local fan favorite, having played the festival in 2013 and 2018.
American Aquarium will make their first appearance at Savannah Stopover on Friday, March 11. The Raleigh, NC based alt-country band (whose name is taken from the Wilco song “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart ''), has produced 10 studio albums with 2020’s Lamentations (New West Records) reaching #16 on the Billboard country charts. The band is known locally for their sold out shows at The Jinx, a beloved former Stopover venue.
Edinburgh, Scotland renowned rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks will anchor the rock stage on Saturday, March 12, marking their first appearance in Savannah.
Athens, GA based Pylon Reenactment Society, led by Pylon lead singer Vanessa Briscoe Hay, will perform Pylon’s legendary 1983 album Chomp in its entirety on Saturday, March 12.
The festival welcomes a number of top tier rising acts to the 2022 lineup, including SASAMI who will bring her signature raw nu-metal aggression on March 11. Her second album, Squeeze, will be released on Domino Records in February 2022. Also confirmed for the festival are Americana rising stars Tre’ Brut and Anjimile, Austin-based blues singer Buffalo Nichols, soul powerhouse Daneille Ponder, New York’s latest punk sensations Gustaf, and Nashville’s Telecaster-wielding wunderkind Daniel Donato.
Returning Stopover fan favorites include Christopher Paul Stelling, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers and Kristine Lespscher (formerly known as Mothers), all of whom will be supporting new records.
Stopover will again feature local bands from the area, which will be selected and announced in the new year. Bands should visit savannahstopover.com/local-band-submission by Dec. 15, 2021 to apply. Volunteer applications are also open.
Festival producers will be monitoring CDC and city guidelines. If needed, Savannah Stopover may institute an indoor mask policy, require proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test for all attendees. These policies will be communicated on the Stopover website and through the festival's social media channels.
Two Day General Admission and VIP passes are on sale now at savannahstopover.com/tickets. Visit savannahstopover.com/lineup to explore the full lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.