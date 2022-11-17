SW.jpg

Mary Crane Orne; Vernice Rackett, Executive Director of St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations; Gaye Reese Holt; Gini Nichols, Chair of SmartWomen; Andrea Dove; Cindy Murphy; Susan Palmer; Price Mingledorff; Kathy Levitt; Carson Wilson, Vice Chair; Betsy Ormand.

November 17, 2022 - The SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo once again raised a record amount of money - $201,345 - through event proceeds and donations, all for the benefit of uninsured or underinsured women who need lifesaving mammograms and other breast health services. 

Traditionally held in October, SmartWomen is an annual fundraiser for St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Telfair Mammography Fund, which provides mammograms and other breast care services for those who cannot afford those life-saving services.

