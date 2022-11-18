SJP Properties, Chesterfield, Manulife Investment Management and Atalaya Capital Management Celebrate Groundbreaking for First Phase of Georgia International Commerce Centre in Savannah.png

(L-R) Stephen Ezelle, Partner, Cushman & Wakfield|Gilbert & Ezelle; Noah Covington, District Commissioner, Bryan County; Chance Raehn, Senior Vice President of Development, Chesterfield; Yali Wang, Managing Director, Head of US Real Estate Development, Manulife; Anna Chafin, Chief Executive Officer, Development Authority of Bryan County; Stacy Watson, Director, Economic & Industrial Development, Georgia Ports Authority; Carter Infinger, Chair of the Bryan County Commission; Jack Rogers, Atalaya Capital Management

Will Gardner, CEO, Chesterfield; Steve Pozycki, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SJP Properties; and Alex Erdos, Senior Vice President – Leasing and Marketing.

November 18, 2022 - Savannah’s continued transformation into one of the most powerful trade hubs in the United States took a major step forward with the news that SJP Properties broke ground on the first phase of construction of the Georgia International Commerce Centre (GICC), a 6.5 million-square-foot, Class A industrial facility comprising 12 buildings, with vertical construction of the first building, for which it is partnering with Manulife Investment Management, now underway. Signifying SJP’s largest land acquisition to date, the GICC is located on 809 acres of industrial land near the Port of Savannah, the most dynamic commerce center and the fastest-growing container port in the country, and is part of a joint venture with Chesterfield and Atalaya Capital Management.

Conceptual plans for the GICC site call for 12 buildings ranging in size from 250,000 to 1,300,000 square feet, each with cross-dock, front-load or rear-load configurations. Spanning one million square feet, the first building is a Class A cross-dock facility that will feature 40-foot clear heights; 228 dock doors; four drive-in ramps; 273 trailer parking spots; a 185-foot-deep truck court; and car parking for roughly 190 employees. The building is set to be delivered in July 2023 and is available for lease.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.