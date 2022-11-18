November 18, 2022 - Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th Annual ”BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
The “BizPitch Savannah 2022” winners are:
- Lisa Bettio – Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation
Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation will provide mobile access to high quality PT services for individuals who are not able to travel to a Clinic for therapy due to physical limitations, lack of transportation, and family or business-related responsibilities.
- Sade Shofidiya – BEEnevolent
BEEnevolent provides Internet-of-Things solutions for commercial and hobbyist beekeepers experiencing colony loss. BEEnevolent offers a revolutionary 3-part solution, consisting of an app, sensors, and an autonomous hive, that addresses all of the factors negatively affecting honeybee health.
- Daniette’ Thomas – ARIONNA
ARIONNA is an affordable ready-to-wear clothing line specifically designed for modern career women. ARIONNA offers exclusive, cutting-edge styles that enhance women’s self-confidence and offer clothes comfortably designed for different body types.
Jess Belfry, Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair said, “This was one of the most exciting “BizPitch Savannah™” competitions to date. All the finalists did an excellent job pitching their business ideas. Our judges had a difficult task but did an outstanding job selecting our winners.”
