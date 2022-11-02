November 2, 2022 - Balfour Beatty has started construction on Mariner Group and ELV Associates, Inc.’s newest apartment community on Marion Lake in Savannah, Georgia. The new Marion Lake multifamily property will provide additional living spaces and premier amenities for residents in the fast-growing Savannah community just west of I-95.
The Balfour Beatty team will deliver eight three- and four-story apartment buildings on the 23-acre site. The apartment’s 340 units will consist of luxury one-, two- and three-bedrooms and will feature a mix of stone, siding, paneling and heavy timber exterior finishes.
The Marion Lake apartment community will feature an onsite, 8,500-square-foot clubhouse for the property’s leasing office, reception, lounge, mail kiosk and club room. Adjacent to Marion Lake, the project team will also deliver a separate resort-style amenities such as a fitness and yoga studio overlooking a resident pool and community lagoon.
“We are honored to work with Mariner Group on another project in the area,” said Ronnie Hall, Balfour Beatty project executive in Savannah. “The Balfour Beatty team is gaining exciting momentum in the Savannah market which is building on our industry-leading expertise and diverse project portfolio, and our company’s recognizable commitment to operational excellence. With the Marion Lake project underway, we look forward to working with our industry partners and client to deliver a beautiful and premier multifamily property for the growing community.”
The company’s project portfolio in Savannah includes various projects across the multifamily, hospitality, education and office market sectors. The team is currently on the heels of the successful delivery of the award-winning Thompson Savannah, on behalf of Mariner Group Ltd and Regent Partners, LLC, a 193-key luxury hotel adjacent to Historic Downtown Savannah along the banks of the Savannah River. Named as an Associated General Contractors (AGC) 2022 Build Georgia award winner, the project is a part of phase one of the larger 54-acre Eastern Wharf mixed-use development.
Balfour Beatty will partner with Silver Studios, Focus Design Interiors and Thomas & Hutton to deliver the new Marion Lake apartment community. Construction is now underway with an anticipated completion in 2024.
