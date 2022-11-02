November 2, 2022 - Balfour Beatty has started construction on Mariner Group and ELV Associates, Inc.’s newest apartment community on Marion Lake in Savannah, Georgia. The new Marion Lake multifamily property will provide additional living spaces and premier amenities for residents in the fast-growing Savannah community just west of I-95.

The Balfour Beatty team will deliver eight three- and four-story apartment buildings on the 23-acre site. The apartment’s 340 units will consist of luxury one-, two- and three-bedrooms and will feature a mix of stone, siding, paneling and heavy timber exterior finishes. 

