November 21, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated the generosity of the businesses and people of the Coastal Empire region and the many members of “Team United” who helped make this year’s campaign a success during its United in Gratitude event. 

The United in Gratitude event marks the culmination of the Fall Giving Campaign, which began 10 weeks ago with the “Team United” themed Kickoff at the Convention Center in September.

