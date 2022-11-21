November 21, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated the generosity of the businesses and people of the Coastal Empire region and the many members of “Team United” who helped make this year’s campaign a success during its United in Gratitude event.
The United in Gratitude event marks the culmination of the Fall Giving Campaign, which began 10 weeks ago with the “Team United” themed Kickoff at the Convention Center in September.
“This year has been all about teamwork, and I am so incredibly proud of the work ‘Team United’ has accomplished together these past 10 weeks,” says Cindy Robinett, 2022 United Way Campaign Chair. “I challenged our community to ‘get in the game’ to help more people in our region, and our community delivered in ways I could never have imagined.”
Fall Campaign Highlights:
- 115 of the completed Workplace Campaigns raised more money than last year, with an average increase of more than 70%.
- Shop & Dine United, which rallied support from local businesses and restaurants, this year had a 100% increase over last year.
- And of historic significance, for the first time ever, 3 corporate partners each raised more than half a million dollars through employee giving and corporate matches! They are Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Georgia Ports Authority, and Colonial Group.
Although the traditional Fall Giving Campaign has concluded, United Way fundraises year-round to improve lives throughout the four-county region, including Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. United Way will share the end-of-the-year successes and totals at its Annual Meeting on May 10, 2023.
“United Way of the Coastal Empire’s traditional Fall Giving Campaign is vitally important to our overall mission because it is when most of the dollars are paid or pledged,” says Brynn Grant, United Way of the Coastal Empire, President & CEO. “But the needs don’t stop, and neither do we. We are grateful for the generosity of this community, and we continue working to raise money and improve lives across our four-county region every day, all year long.”
United Way’s upcoming efforts include the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Read United Day on February 24, and Women United's Women Who Rule Luncheon on March 14.
During United in Gratitude’s fall festival-themed reception at the Club Pavilion at Savannah Harbor, supporters also enjoyed live music by Chuck Courtenay, an oyster roast, heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and more thanks event sponsors Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream, BankSouth, SBG Preferred Health Resources, Comcast, and Publix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.