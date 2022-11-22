November 22, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon and charged her with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting, and making false statements in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. 

Simon was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she is awaiting a bond hearing. 

