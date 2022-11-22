community health advocates savannah.jpg

Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia recognized members of the community on Saturday, Nov. 12 for their work in promoting awareness and acceptance of the COVID and flu vaccines. Top row L-R: Eva Alas, Ervenia Bowers, Brittany Brown, Brigitte L Morrison, Tonny Wellington, Sebrina Brown, Salathiel DeLoach, Ramona Jackson, Yolanda Moore. Bottom row L-R: Kim Jackson-Allen, Gail Burton, Charice Stroud, Dona Williams, Jerome Irwin Jr., Ike Issac Luten, Norman Luten, Natalie Leggette, Rhonda Ancrum, Melanie Wright

November 22, 2022 - Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced that 55 members of the community have been recognized for their work in promoting awareness and acceptance of the COVID and flu vaccines. The ceremony was held on November 12 at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah. 

Keynote speaker Lillian Grant-Baptiste, chair of Healthy Savannah, commended the participants of the Community Health Advocate (CHA) program for dedicating themselves through training and service to elevate their own understanding and awareness of vaccines and to help share that information with others.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.