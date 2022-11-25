November 25, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire recently celebrated past leaders who served the organization as Board Chairs or Campaign Chairs for a special dinner at the Olde Pink House.

Current Board Chair Mark Bennett hosted this inaugural event to thank these business and community leaders for their valuable service to the people of the region through the work of United Way. Many still serve the organization by dedicating time and talent on various committees.

