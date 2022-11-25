November 25, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire recently celebrated past leaders who served the organization as Board Chairs or Campaign Chairs for a special dinner at the Olde Pink House.
Current Board Chair Mark Bennett hosted this inaugural event to thank these business and community leaders for their valuable service to the people of the region through the work of United Way. Many still serve the organization by dedicating time and talent on various committees.
The first-time event drew many United Way leaders with familiar names in this region, including Carol Bell, Ira Berman, Joe Buck, Dale Critz, Jr., Helen Downing, Steve Eagle, Terry Enoch, Brian Foster, Jenny Gentry, Bill Haile, Jeff Kole, Toby Moreau, Jeff, O’Connor, Steve Pound, Jerry Rainey, Swann Seiler, Larry Silbermann, Michael Traynor, Cecilia Russo Turner, Rick Winger, and Michael Zoller.
“United Way of the Coastal Empire was founded by leaders of this community for the benefit of this community more than 80 years ago. And year after year, decade after decade since then, men and women like those in this room built and sustained this organization and this important work to improve lives right here at home,” said United Way President and CEO Brynn Grant as she addressed the room. “It is humbling to be here with so many leaders who have served this community in such powerful ways.”
“The Coastal Empire should be very proud of our United Way,” said past Campaign and Board Chair Bill Haile. “For many decades, this outstanding team effort has consistently provided the most effective and efficient way of helping those less fortunate in our community. It’s local people helping local people!”
Current Campaign Chair Cindy Robinett and Effingham County Campaign Chair LaMeisha Hunter Kelly were also in attendance. The dinner was sponsored by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.
